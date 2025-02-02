TD Securities Cuts ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target to C$56.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ATS from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.14.

Shares of ATS opened at C$39.31 on Thursday. ATS has a 1 year low of C$33.47 and a 1 year high of C$59.46. The stock has a market cap of C$3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.70.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.09). ATS had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company’s products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products.

