Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$6.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.82.

BIR opened at C$5.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.60. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$145,860.00. Also, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.53, for a total value of C$1,106,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,488. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

