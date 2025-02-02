BCE (TSE:BCE) Cut to Underperform at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) from an equal weight rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$30.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$41.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BCE from C$37.50 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BCE from C$41.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on BCE from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BCE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.88.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at C$34.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. BCE has a one year low of C$31.43 and a one year high of C$54.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.57.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C($0.02). BCE had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BCE will post 3.1120864 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.9975 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 185.58%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

