Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$45.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$75.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AFN. CIBC decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$79.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.38.

TSE:AFN opened at C$39.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35. The firm has a market cap of C$748.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$37.61 and a 12-month high of C$64.51.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.40). Ag Growth International had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 6.5761006 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

