Scotiabank Cuts Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.81.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Down 0.4 %

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

CHP.UN stock opened at C$12.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.02. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$12.42 and a twelve month high of C$15.33. The firm has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick.

