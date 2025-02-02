Celestica (TSE:CLS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Cibc World Mkts upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as C$194.05 and last traded at C$179.43, with a volume of 1888078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$165.78.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLS. Cormark upped their price target on Celestica from C$93.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from C$72.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Celestica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$96.75.

Get Celestica alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLS

Insider Buying and Selling

Celestica Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.77, for a total transaction of C$723,030.57. Also, Director Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,550 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.54, for a total value of C$185,293.91. Insiders sold a total of 94,354 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,754 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$140.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.