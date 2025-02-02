Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 41 to GBX 35. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. Tullow Oil traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22), with a volume of 10692599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.01 ($0.24).

Insider Transactions at Tullow Oil

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Roald Goethe bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,798.51). Insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.23. The firm has a market cap of £262.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.