ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) Head-To-Head Review

Volatility & Risk

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groove Botanicals has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Groove Botanicals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Groove Botanicals N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

ECA Marcellus Trust I has higher revenue and earnings than Groove Botanicals.

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Groove Botanicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Groove Botanicals N/A N/A -5,800.49%

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats Groove Botanicals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

(Get Free Report)

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Groove Botanicals

(Get Free Report)

Groove Botanicals, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas producer. It also focuses on assembling a portfolio of EV battery technologies. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.