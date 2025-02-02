Financial Contrast: Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 12.34% 6.91% 0.77% Lakeland Financial 21.74% 13.31% 1.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Origin Bancorp and Lakeland Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 1 3 1 3.00 Lakeland Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 14.68%. Lakeland Financial has a consensus target price of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.76%. Given Origin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than Lakeland Financial.

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Origin Bancorp pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Financial pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Lakeland Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $619.96 million 1.90 $76.49 million $2.46 15.38 Lakeland Financial $253.52 million 6.85 $93.48 million $3.63 18.74

Lakeland Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Origin Bancorp. Origin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Origin Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and mobile and online banking, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, construction, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other commercial and consumer loans. The company also provides retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and mobile business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

