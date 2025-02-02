Analyzing UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. UMB Financial pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCNB pays out 172.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UMB Financial has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares UMB Financial and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 15.76% 13.90% 1.00% LCNB 5.88% 6.39% 0.67%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.47 billion 3.92 $350.02 million $8.99 13.11 LCNB $95.01 million 2.30 $12.63 million $0.51 30.31

This table compares UMB Financial and LCNB”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. UMB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of LCNB shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of UMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of LCNB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for UMB Financial and LCNB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71 LCNB 0 1 0 0 2.00

UMB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $130.14, suggesting a potential upside of 10.38%. LCNB has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.11%. Given UMB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than LCNB.

Volatility and Risk

UMB Financial has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UMB Financial beats LCNB on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service. The Institutional Banking segment offers fund, asset management, and healthcare service to institutional clients; and fund administration and accounting, investor service and transfer agency, mutual fund service, alternative investment service, fixed income sale, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow service, as well as institutional custody service. This segment also provides healthcare payment solution includes custodial service for health saving accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrator, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit account, retail credit card, private banking, installment loan, home equity line of credit, residential mortgage, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance service, and investment advisory, custody, and trust services. It operates through a network of branches and offices. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages. It offers consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicles, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administration, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

