Comparing Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) & First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) and Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Super Hi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group 2.09% 3.61% 1.53% Super Hi International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 7 1 2.90 Super Hi International 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Watch Restaurant Group and Super Hi International, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus price target of $23.30, indicating a potential upside of 11.06%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Super Hi International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Super Hi International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $891.55 million 1.43 $25.39 million $0.33 63.58 Super Hi International $686.36 million 2.23 $25.26 million N/A N/A

First Watch Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Super Hi International.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Super Hi International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

