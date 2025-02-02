Financial Review: Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) & Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) and Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Fuels and Compass Minerals International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $37.93 million 27.82 $99.86 million ($0.22) -24.14 Compass Minerals International $1.12 billion 0.43 -$206.10 million ($5.21) -2.24

Energy Fuels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass Minerals International. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compass Minerals International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50 Compass Minerals International 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Energy Fuels and Compass Minerals International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Energy Fuels currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.08%. Compass Minerals International has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 77.26%. Given Compass Minerals International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compass Minerals International is more favorable than Energy Fuels.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Minerals International has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and Compass Minerals International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -90.40% -9.16% -8.67% Compass Minerals International -19.24% -2.15% -0.49%

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc., provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as records management services. The Plant Nutrition segment produces sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades that are used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions under the Protassium+ brand name; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; organic products; and develops and produces a portfolio of magnesium chloride-based aerial and ground fire retardant products. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in December 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

