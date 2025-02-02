Reviewing Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) & Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Obsidian Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sundance Energy Australia
|$164.93 million
|0.06
|-$28.14 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Obsidian Energy
|$220.00 million
|1.89
|-$576.07 million
|$4.17
|1.24
Sundance Energy Australia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obsidian Energy.
Volatility and Risk
Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, suggesting that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sundance Energy Australia
|24.02%
|13.45%
|6.16%
|Obsidian Energy
|99.13%
|78.07%
|35.32%
Summary
Obsidian Energy beats Sundance Energy Australia on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Sundance Energy Australia
Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.
About Obsidian Energy
Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
