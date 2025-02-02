Reviewing Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) & Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Obsidian Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 1.89 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.24

Sundance Energy Australia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obsidian Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, suggesting that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats Sundance Energy Australia on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

