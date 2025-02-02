Financial Survey: Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) & OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OSI Systems and Microchip Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 0 5 0 3.00 Microchip Technology 1 4 13 0 2.67

OSI Systems presently has a consensus target price of $209.40, suggesting a potential upside of 6.60%. Microchip Technology has a consensus target price of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.70%. Given Microchip Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than OSI Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

89.2% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of OSI Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Microchip Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OSI Systems and Microchip Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $1.65 billion 2.00 $128.15 million $7.77 25.28 Microchip Technology $7.63 billion 3.82 $1.91 billion $1.43 37.97

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than OSI Systems. OSI Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microchip Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OSI Systems and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems 8.15% 18.22% 7.48% Microchip Technology 14.22% 19.47% 8.10%

Risk & Volatility

OSI Systems has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats OSI Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. The Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring, cardiology and remote monitoring, and connected care systems and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, OSI Laserscan, and Advanced Photonix names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC Flexible Circuits names; LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications; and flex circuits for OEM customers. This segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications. It also provides analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes, and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and application development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller, FPGA, and microprocessor products for specific applications. In addition, the company offers serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and non-volatile memory technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly, and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, and aerospace products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

