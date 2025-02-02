Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) versus Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Financial Contrast

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) and Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Actelis Networks and Knightscope, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actelis Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Knightscope 0 0 1 0 3.00

Actelis Networks currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 287.60%. Knightscope has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.24%. Given Actelis Networks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Actelis Networks is more favorable than Knightscope.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actelis Networks -56.82% -752.62% -45.14% Knightscope -284.42% N/A -129.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Actelis Networks and Knightscope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Actelis Networks and Knightscope”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actelis Networks $5.61 million 1.44 -$6.29 million ($1.25) -1.03 Knightscope $12.80 million 2.86 -$22.12 million ($13.58) -0.77

Actelis Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Knightscope. Actelis Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knightscope, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Actelis Networks has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Knightscope has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Knightscope shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Knightscope shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Actelis Networks

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR. The company also develops and operates the Knightscope security operations center (KSOC), a browser-based interface, which allows real-time data access service to its clients for alert of an abnormal event; and Knightscope network operations center (KNOC), a custom set of tools that enables it to manage and monitor the network of ASRs with alerts related to critical indicators and statistics, including charging, software, navigation, and temperatures, as well as to execute over-the-air software upgrades, patches, and other related items. In addition, it offers Knightscope+, a virtual monitoring and response solution that provides an alternative for client sites. The company serves airports, commercial real estate, corporate campus, homeowner associations, hotels, universities, municipalities, rail, healthcare, public parks, schools, casinos, corporations, logistics, manufacturing, law enforcement, Parking areas, municipalities, universities, and property management companies, as well as the U.S. federal government. Knightscope, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

