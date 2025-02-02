Exxon Mobil Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 130,259 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 61% compared to the typical volume of 80,737 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM
Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.23. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $100.42 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $469.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
See Also
