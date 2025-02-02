CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $34.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRGX. Truist Financial lowered shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright cut shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair cut CARGO Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CARGO Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRGX opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. CARGO Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.26. As a group, research analysts forecast that CARGO Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,954,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,310,000 after purchasing an additional 77,508 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,098,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CARGO Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,335,000 after acquiring an additional 46,659 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,042,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 79,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

