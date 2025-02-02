Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $82.34 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.78.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $935,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,073.60. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $444,086.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,918,196.14. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,033. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

