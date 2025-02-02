Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $64.50 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $45.90 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.76% and a net margin of 12.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,191,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,724. The trade was a 28.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

