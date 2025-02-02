CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.12.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $56.53 on Thursday. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,005,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 82.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in CVS Health by 124.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 61,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 34,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

