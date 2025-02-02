Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 22,445 put options on the company. This is an increase of 58% compared to the average volume of 14,164 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $181.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $155.79 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.27 and a 200-day moving average of $177.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.