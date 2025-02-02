KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Cut to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $163.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

KKR stock opened at $167.04 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. State Street Corp raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,859,000 after buying an additional 60,147 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,194,840,000 after buying an additional 124,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,768,788,000 after buying an additional 355,837 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,469,199,000 after acquiring an additional 165,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

