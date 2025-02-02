Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) versus DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Financial Survey

Volatility and Risk

Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DriveItAway has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and DriveItAway”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianzhi Education Technology Group $62.05 million 0.27 -$52.61 million N/A N/A DriveItAway $2.19 million 1.44 $320,000.00 N/A N/A

DriveItAway has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

92.7% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of DriveItAway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and DriveItAway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A DriveItAway -59.80% N/A -65.32%

Summary

Jianzhi Education Technology Group beats DriveItAway on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media services, including mobile media advertising, mobile application content data business system, and Wo reading services. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About DriveItAway

DriveItAway Inc. develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

