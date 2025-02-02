Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

NYSE:FND opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $89.06 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 34.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,821,000 after buying an additional 1,291,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,464,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,037,000 after buying an additional 926,208 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 483,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after acquiring an additional 333,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,865,000 after purchasing an additional 223,332 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,097,000 after purchasing an additional 222,980 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

