CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Truist Financial lowered shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

CRGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CARGO Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:CRGX opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.50. CARGO Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.26. On average, research analysts expect that CARGO Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CARGO Therapeutics by 74.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

