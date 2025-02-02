CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CRGX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CARGO Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CARGO Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRGX opened at $3.60 on Thursday. CARGO Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $165.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.50.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.26. Equities research analysts forecast that CARGO Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGX. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 74.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CARGO Therapeutics by 59.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

