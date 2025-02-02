Analyzing Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED)

Dividends

Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Logansport Financial pays out 100.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oconee Federal Financial pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logansport Financial and Oconee Federal Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $12.98 million 1.34 $1.79 million $1.79 15.98 Oconee Federal Financial $16.85 million 4.35 $6.26 million $1.29 9.73

Oconee Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial. Oconee Federal Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logansport Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Logansport Financial and Oconee Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 8.31% N/A N/A Oconee Federal Financial 22.17% N/A N/A

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial beats Logansport Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, the company offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. Logansport Financial Corp. was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County. It offers deposit products, including demand, money market, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential and multi-family real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; mortgage loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as installment loans for various consumer purposes, including the purchase of automobiles, boats, and other legitimate personal purposes. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

