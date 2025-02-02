Occidental Petroleum Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 121,558 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the average daily volume of 93,341 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

OXY opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $71.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,477,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,577,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 257,758,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,348,477.50. The trade was a 0.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. H&H International Investment LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 497.7% during the 3rd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 9,223,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680,598 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,461,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,600,000 after buying an additional 805,525 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3,645.8% during the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 765,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,453,000 after buying an additional 745,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,846,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,886,000 after buying an additional 444,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $18,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

