MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded to Buy at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $2,300.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2,000.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,922.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,839.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,916.38. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,324.99 and a twelve month high of $2,161.73. The stock has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

