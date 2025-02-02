HC Wainwright Downgrades CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CARGO Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRGX opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $165.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.50. CARGO Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.26. As a group, research analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 138,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 80.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 374,018 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 226.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 59.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

