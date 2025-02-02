Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $375.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $453.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EG. Bank of America dropped their price target on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $499.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.56.

Get Everest Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Everest Group Announces Dividend

NYSE:EG opened at $347.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.34 and its 200 day moving average is $375.23. Everest Group has a 12 month low of $343.76 and a 12 month high of $407.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.52%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. This trade represents a 9.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total transaction of $93,741.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EG. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.