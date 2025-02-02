Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Valaris from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Valaris in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91. Valaris has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.48). Valaris had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $643.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valaris will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris in the second quarter worth $489,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Valaris by 114.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,884,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 40,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

