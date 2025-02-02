BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

BL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackLine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.10.

Shares of BL stock opened at $63.85 on Thursday. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 24,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,569,922.56. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 72,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,214.40. The trade was a 25.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 568.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BlackLine by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after buying an additional 45,028 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 480,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,165,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

