CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Cut to Neutral at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital cut shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRGX. Piper Sandler cut CARGO Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CARGO Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of CARGO Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

CARGO Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

CRGX opened at $3.60 on Thursday. CARGO Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $165.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CARGO Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 87.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 138,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,954,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,310,000 after purchasing an additional 77,508 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in CARGO Therapeutics by 437.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

