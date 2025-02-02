Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 102,514 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 75,787 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 270,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 70,040 shares during the period.

BATS UVXY opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17.

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

