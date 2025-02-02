BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

