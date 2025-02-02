United Parcel Service Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 55,616 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 86% compared to the typical volume of 29,953 call options.

UPS opened at $114.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.40. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $109.62 and a 1 year high of $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 867,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 24,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Baird R W cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

