Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Surge Battery Metals Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of NILIF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 million and a PE ratio of -5.06. Surge Battery Metals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surge Battery Metals will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surge Battery Metals Company Profile

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada.

