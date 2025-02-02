Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Trading Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) was down 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 264 ($3.27). Approximately 4,412,265 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 849% from the average daily volume of 464,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352 ($4.36).
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCDO shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.05) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.
Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility.
