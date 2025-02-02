Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $630.00 to $640.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Roper Technologies traded as high as $584.31 and last traded at $570.60, with a volume of 1153765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $543.02.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.30.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $535.93 and its 200-day moving average is $544.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.