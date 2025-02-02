Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Trading 11.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) traded up 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 323,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,958,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
Strategic Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £4.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.
About Strategic Minerals
The Company’s strategy is to utilise cash flow from existing operations to fund overheads and thereby provide a base from which to build a diversified portfolio of cash generating high quality strategic minerals operations and near term mining projects in jurisdictions where returns are commensurate with risk.
