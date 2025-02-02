Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Trading Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 102,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 353,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.
Sparta Capital Ltd. provides environment, energy, and innovation services in Canada. The company collects e-waste materials to recycle, as well upcycling waste into new material. It also provides a complimentary suite of technologies to analyze and assist clients in receiving value from wasted sources of energy within existing power systems, such as peak power mitigation systems through energy storage technology, power-factor and harmonic mitigation, LED lighting retrofits, photoluminescent safety products, and internet of things monitoring systems.
