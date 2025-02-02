Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading 21.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) shares rose 21.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 292,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 538,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$25.10 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

