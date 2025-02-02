Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading Up 22.5% – Still a Buy?

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 22.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 274,590 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 93,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Silver One Resources Stock Up 8.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.26 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.35 and a current ratio of 79.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.