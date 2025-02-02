Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Trading Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 195,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,101,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Kibo Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £431,000.00, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.01.

Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Kibo Energy

Kibo Energy PLC is a multi-asset energy company positioned to address acute power deficits in Sub-Saharan Africa and, more recently, the UK.

The Company is focused on the development of three thermal coal power projects in Mozambique, Botswana and Tanzania, which all share stable operating environments as well as an acute need for consistent power.

