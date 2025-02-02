ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Up 12.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 19,527,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 25,520,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.89 ($0.06).
ImmuPharma Trading Down 3.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £21.65 million, a P/E ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.85.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
