Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Stock Price Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 140,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 106,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Happy Creek Minerals Trading Down 16.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.
About Happy Creek Minerals
Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.
