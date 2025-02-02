James Halstead (LON:JHD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 163.50 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 166.94 ($2.07), with a volume of 37004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.50 ($2.16).

James Halstead Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £716.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1,720.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.47.

James Halstead Company Profile

James Halstead (LSE: JHD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of flooring for commercial and domestic purposes. It has manufacturing operations across the United Kingdom, Europe and Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and Rest of the World markets and supplies to customers all around the world. The Company’s brands include Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor and Expona.

