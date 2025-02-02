Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $127.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.60.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MRVL opened at $112.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.41.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.12%.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
