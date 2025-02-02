Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $127.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $177,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,597.63. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $534,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,244 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,170.16. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,430 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $112.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.12%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

