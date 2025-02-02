Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $199.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.06.

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Waste Connections Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $183.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.94 and its 200 day moving average is $180.97. Waste Connections has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $194.83.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

